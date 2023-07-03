King The Land Actor YoonA and Lee Junho Deny Dating Rumours

The lead actors of the ongoing JTBC drama King The Land, YoonA and Lee Junho, have denied dating rumors. On Sunday (July 3), an industry representative reported that the Girls' Generation member YoonA And 2PM member Lee Junho started dating each other before filming their ongoing drama.

YoonA and Junho officially responded to the speculations by releasing statements through their agencies.YoonA's agency SM Entertainment stated actors are close friends and are not in a romantic relationship. Junho's agency JYP Entertainment also released a similar statement responding to the dating rumors.

"The two are just close, and the dating rumors are not true," SM Entertainment stated.

"The two are close, but upon checking [with Lee Junho], the dating rumors are groundless," JYP Entertainment responded.

Most Buzzworthy Cast Members

The actors appear onscreen as chaebol heir Gu Won and a hotel employee Cheon Sa Rang in the ongoing JTBC drama. The duo received lots of love and support from viewers across the globe. They became most buzz-worthy cast members of this week on the list released by Good Data Corporation.

The company determines the ranking by analyzing the data collected from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about K-dramas that are currently airing or set to premiere soon.

YoonA debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007. She became famous among K-drama fans across the globe through projects like You Are My Destiny, Love Rain, Confidential Assignment, The King Loves, EXIT, and Big Mouth.

Junho became a member of 2PM in 2008. His popular drama projects are Good Manager, Just Between Lovers, Wok of Love, and The Red Sleeve. His popular big-screen projects are Cold Eyes and Twenty.