Wadmalaw Island Woman Charged with Murder After She Runs Over Boyfriend, Kills Him Following Domestic Dispute

A Wadmalaw Island woman is in custody and faces a murder charge after a man was found dead on the road in early December, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Phoebe Grace Armstrong, 28, was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 16 and charged with murder.

Deputy Flagged Down Armstrong's Vehicle and Found Dried Blood on the BMW

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of North Edenvale Road on Monday, Dec. 1 in reference to an unresponsive man reported in the roadway, CCSO said. They found the man on nearby Whistler Road with tire marks on his body. He was "clearly deceased," according to CCSO.

While on scene, Armstrong drove by the scene in a BMW and was stopped by a deputy. Dried blood was spotted on her vehicle, and after detectives interviewed her, evidence including phone GPS data was examined, and an autopsy was performed, she was arrested and charged, CCSO said.

Armstong, Victim Had an 'Extensive History' of Domestic Violence

An affidavit states that video recovered from Armstrong's phone showed the victim outside of the vehicle and walking away from it on Wheeler Road within the timeframe she was travelling down and then leaving the area.

It also states Armstrong and the victim were engaged in a domestic dispute when the video was taken, and that they had an "extensive history" of domestic violence where they both had been the victims and defendants in different incidents.

GPS data showed that after leaving the area of Wheeler Road, Armstrong drove to a Circle K gas station on Maybank Highway, where surveillance video showed her walking around her vehicle with her cell phone flashlight activated, according to the affidavit.

She was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. The Charleston County Coroner's Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased when appropriate, according to CCSO.