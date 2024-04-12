How Did Park Bo Ram Die? Popular K-Pop Singer Dies Suddenly and Mysteriously Aged 30 after Drinking with Friends and Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Popular K-pop singer Park Bo Ram died on Thursday, according to her agency, Xanadu Entertainment. She was only 30 years old. The announcement mentioned that the songwriter and actor suddenly and unexpectedly in South Korea. Police are currently investigating the incident, and the cause of death is being probed.

Park Bo Ram was reportedly in the process of preparing to release two new songs later this year. According to the police, Park was with two other women at the home of an acquaintance when she was found collapsed and in cardiac arrest. She was quickly transported to the hospital but unfortunately passed away at 11:17 p.m., around an hour later.

Mysterious Death in Company of Two Women

Police have not given any cause of death and said that they are investigating the exact cause of her death. The statement from XANADU Entertainment read, "We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11.

"All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace... The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police."

Park entered the K-pop industry at the age of 17 by participating in the singing competition "Super Star K2" in 2010.

At the time, she was a high school student with a passion for R&B music. She showcased her talent throughout the competition and ultimately reached the finals, finishing in eighth place.

Leaving Behind a Mark

Park officially debuted in the pop music scene in 2014 with the release of her single "Beautiful," which featured rapper Zico. The song garnered attention and acclaim, leading Park to win the Artist of the Year award at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards.

In 2015, Park released "Celepretty," which included the popular song "Beautiful" among others.

Some of her notable songs include "Hyehwadong," featured in the K-drama "Reply 1988," and "Please Say Something Even Though I Know It's a Lie," among others.

She also collaborated with several artists in Korea, including Eric Nam, Park Kyung, Parc Jae Jung, Lil Boi, and Huh Gak, among others.

On April 3, Park released the single "I Miss You," which has now garnered 211k views on YouTube. It was reported that she was in the process of working on an album to commemorate her 10th anniversary in the industry.