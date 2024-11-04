Quincy Jones: Legendary Music Producer Who Worked with Innumerable Stars from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson Dies Aged 91

Iconic music legend Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. The 28-time Grammy award winner died peacefully on Sunday night, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, his publicist, Arnold Robinson said. No cause of his death was given.

Jones's family includes his actress-daughter Rashida Jones, who played Karen Filippelli in The Office. His heartbroken family said in a statement, "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Death of a Legend

In his last Instagram post shared on Saturday, the music legend posted a photo with his daughter, Martina, along with a heartfelt caption celebrating her 58th birthday. "Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! . So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally ," he wrote.

Jones was arguably the most versatile musician of the 20th century. During his remarkable career, Jones produced Michael Jackson's groundbreaking "Thriller" album, composed award-winning film and TV scores, and collaborated with icons like Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Ella Fitzgerald.

His achievements were reflected in his impressive collection of awards. Jones ranks as the third-most-awarded artist in Grammy history, with an astonishing 28 wins.

Jones' achievements extended beyond music. In 1990, he launched Quincy Jones Entertainment, a film and television company. He went on to produce "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", which aired for 148 episodes and helped launch Will Smith's career.

His company also managed shows such as LL Cool J's sitcom In the House and the long-running sketch comedy series MadTV.

Jones rose from a tough upbringing on Chicago's South Side to the pinnacle of the entertainment industry, becoming one of the first Black executives in Hollywood's upper echelon.

At just 14, Jones started performing in a band with 16-year-old Ray Charles, and the two played at various clubs around Seattle.

Jones initially studied music at Seattle University before transferring eastward to Boston. Later, he moved to New York City, where jazz bandleader Lionel Hampton rehired him.

During his early years in New York, Jones played trumpet in Elvis Presley's band, which gave him the opportunity to meet legends like Charlie Parker and Miles Davis.

Glittering Career

Jones later toured with Count Basie and Hampton, eventually arranging music for stars like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. He went on to compose scores for Roots and In the Heat of the Night and even organized President Bill Clinton's first inaugural celebration.

In 1958, Grace Kelly, princess consort of Monaco, hired Jones to conduct and arrange music for Sinatra and his band at a charity event. Jones continued working with the "My Way" singer up until Sinatra's last album, LA Is My Lady, in 1984.

Jones also solidified his place in music history through his work with Michael Jackson, producing Thriller as well as iconic tracks like "Billie Jean" and "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough." Thriller alone sold over 20 million copies in 1983, becoming one of the best-selling albums ever.

Alongside his 28 Grammy Awards, Jones earned two honorary Oscars, an Emmy for Roots, France's Legion of Honor, Italy's Rudolph Valentino Award, and a Kennedy Center Honor for his cultural contributions.

His extraordinary career was celebrated in the 1990 documentary Listen Up: The Lives of Quincy Jones and a 2018 film directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones.