The Voice Season 26 Finale: How to Watch NBC Reality Singing Competition Television Series 

The Voice season 26 finale will air on NBC for two days. It will begin on Monday (December 9) at 8:00 PM EST and end on Tuesday (December 10) at 9:00 PM EST. Music lovers can watch the last episode of this reality competition television series on TV. Peacock will stream the program the next day. Those who want to catch up with all the episodes can stream on Peacock.

Music lovers can tune in to NBC to watch who will take home the title this season. But before revealing the winner, the reality show will feature live onstage performances of the guests, including Martha Stewart, Season 24 winner Huntley, Myles Smith, and Mega Mentor Sting.

Guests and Performances

The Voice season 26 finale will kick off with a performance by playoff advisor Carly Pearce and coach Michael Bublé. They will hit the stage with the holiday song Maybe This Christmas. Myles Smith will take the stage to sing Stargazing. Riley Green and Ella Langley will perform the song, Don't Mind If I Do.

Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay will set the stage on fire with the two songs from their album, It's Officially Christmas: The Double. The coaches will sing Pick Out a Christmas Tree and Take Me Home for Christmas. Season 25 winner Asher HaVon will take the stage on fire with the song Thank You. This song was a dedication to coach Reba as a tribute to her. It reflects his bond with the artist and his journey through the reality competition television series.

Former Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will return on stage with the song You for Christmas. Season 24 winner Huntley will return to perform his new song Skyline Drive. Snoop Dogg will hit the stage with Another Part of Me. English pop rock band Tears for Fears will set the stage on fire with two songs. They will perform The Girl That I Call Home, and Everybody Wants to Rule the World.