Singer and songwriter Jerry Demara, who appeared on 'La Voz Mexico,' Mexico's version of 'The Voice,' died on Monday after improperly injecting vitamins into his buttocks. He was 42 years old.

Demara passed away at a hospital in Brawley, California, where he was admitted to undergo an emergency procedure on Sunday. His sister, Liz Demara, confirmed the news of the musician's passing on social media.

"God's will has been to call my brother Jerry Demara home," Liz Demara wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for all your prayers. Let us continue in prayer for the whole family."

'I Have a Problem With My Buttocks'

A visibly suffering Jerry gave his fans an update on his hospitalization from the hospital bed on Saturday, days before his death.

"I am in the hospital because I have a problem with my buttocks. By mistake I used [the injections on] three different days, far from each other. I injected myself with a vitamin and the day before yesterday, I applied the last one, but on the same side," the 45-year-old musician said in a Facebook video.

"I have six hours with a pain of '12′. I already took everything there was to have and I arrived here at the hospital in the center, but horrible ... They are bad people here, a lot of arrogance," he added.

Although Jerry did not reveal what type of injections he took, vitamin injections have been popular among some celebrities seeking to increase their energy levels.

His widow, Claudia Plascencia, took to social media to reveal that her husband had "unbearable pain in his legs and bottom" and was "delirious and vomiting" in the moments leading up to his demise. At the time, she mentioned that he had undergone surgery but continued suffering from complications and asked friends and fans to pray for his recovery, and appealed to God for a "miracle."

Jerry's Stint on 'The Voice Mexico'

Demara shot to fame on 'The Voice Mexico' in 2012 and was coached by Mexican pop superstar Paulina Rubio. In 2018, he was nominated for a Grammy in the best banda album category in 2018.

He also received two ASCAP Latin Music Awards for most Regional Mexican performed songs including "Regresa Hermosa" and "Para Qué Lastimarme," according to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.