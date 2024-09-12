VMAs 2024: Discover the List of Night's Big Winners and Surprising Upsets!"

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took center stage in New York City, delivering a night filled with dazzling performances and notable wins. Hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, the event ran smoothly, transforming into a concert-like atmosphere that captivated audiences. Taylor Swift emerged as the big winner of the night, taking home the top honor for Video of the Year with her hit "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Eminem kicked off the show with a powerful performance assisted by Jelly Roll. The stage was later graced by stars like Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro, Lenny Kravitz, and Sabrina Carpenter, making the night a star-studded affair.

The long list of nomination included most of the prominent names of the music industry. The Artist of the Year lineup included Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and SZA. In the Best New Artist category, nominees are Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Tyla.

The 2024 VMAs highlight 29 first-time nominees, many receiving multiple nods, such as Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét, Jessie Murph, and Rauw Alejandro. Additionally, other prominent first-time nominees include Morgan Wallen, Burna Boy, Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Raye, and Tyler Childers.

Here is the complete list of nominees and award winners who proved lucky this year:

Key Awards and Winners:

Video of the Year:

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (Winner)

Other nominees included Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem, and SZA.

Artist of the Year:

Taylor Swift (Winner)

Nominees included Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, and SZA.

Song of the Year:

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso" (Winner)

Other contenders were Beyoncé, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, and Teddy Swims.

Best New Artist:

Chappell Roan (Winner)

Nominees were Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Tyla.

Best Collaboration:

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight" (Winner)

Competitors included Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA, GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion, Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll, Jung Kook ft. Latto, and Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen.

Other Notable Wins:

Eminem won Best Hip-Hop for "Houdini."

SZA's "Snooze" took home Best R&B.

Lenny Kravitz claimed Best Rock with "Human."

Anitta's "Mil Veces" was awarded Best Latin.

Lisa's "Rockstar" won Best K-Pop.

Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" secured the Video for Good category.

Taylor Swift also triumphed in Best Direction and Best Editing for "Fortnight."

The show showcased a diverse range of music genres and celebrated the creativity of artists through awards in direction, cinematography, editing, choreography, visual effects, and art direction. The VMAs once again delivered an unforgettable night, celebrating music's biggest talents and their groundbreaking work.

With standout performances, emotional wins, and a display of artistic excellence, this year's VMAs proved why it remains one of the most anticipated events in the music industry. Taylor Swift's multiple victories solidified her status as one of the leading artists of the year, making the night truly memorable for fans and attendees alike.