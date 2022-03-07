Is Russia's President Dying? Pentagon Official Claims Vladimir Putin Has Terminal Cancer

A Pentagon officer has claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin could be seriously ill. The unnamed ex intelligence officer has alleged that Putin is suffering from terminal cancer and the cause of his puffy face could be chemotherapy and side effects of steroids. He is allegedly in pain because of his solemn expression. So, is the Ukraine invasion a side effect of Putin's illness?

The officer also said that his illness could have encouraged him to become more aggressive and invade Ukraine so he can leave a legacy knowing that he is about to die soon, according to The Daily Star, which also published an article on its Sunday paper with the headline, "MAD VLAD, DYING OF CANCER."

"In the past we have seen him smile, but in 2022 there are few pictures of him looking happy," the officer noted.

"His look suggests he is in pain and our people suggest his angry look is most likely as a result of him being in agony. Our people are confident he is ill â€“ he is concerned about Covid as he keeps his staff at a distance," the officer further added.

While there is no confirmation about Putin's ill health, people are cursing the Russian leader through social media for his merciless actions. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has turned Russia into a pariah state. World leaders and diplomats have condemned the Russian President after he authorized a special military operation into eastern Ukraine.

People react to Putin's cancer diagnosis claims on social media

"If these stories about Putin having terminal cancer are true then we're even more fuc*ed. The guy knows he's on his way out, so he doesn't give a fu*k about the consequences of his actions," a user tweeted.

Another said, "Unfounded rumors that Putin has cancer - having watched several family members die from it I used to say I wouldn't wish cancer on my worst enemy but I'll make this one exception."

"Turns out it was trump who leaked the story to the Daily Star about Putin having terminal bowel cancer. Trump said he knew right away because things just didn't taste right," another twitter user wrote.