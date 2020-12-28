VIXX's Ravi has decided to take a break from his show Question Mark. In fact, all three scheduled episodes of this week will not be telecast. This comes two days after the dating rumours with Girls'Generation's Taeyeon surfaced online.

His agency has confirmed the news his latest episode, which was scheduled to be aired on Monday, 28 December, will not be telecast on Naver Now. "He will not be airing the show today. He will not broadcast the show for the rest of this week as well," his agency GROOVL1N is quoted as saying.

This has paved way for the rumours which claim that Ravi might have taken a break over the dating rumours.

Question Mark is a popular show where Ravi discusses issues pertaining to public, music, entertainment and fashion. It is aired thrice a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A report on Joy News 24 claimed that he was seeing Girls'Generation's Taeyeon for a year now. They were reportedly introduced to each other by a common friend. Also, the pictures of his visit to her house on Christmas day went viral on social media sites.

His agency had issued a statement stating that they were close colleagues. Taeyeon's agency had also denied the rumours of their affair. "They only have a close sunbae and hoobae friendship since having worked together on Ravi's song and that the dating rumors are not true," KoreaBoo quotes the agency as telling to Newsen.

Nonetheless, a Youtuber named Simply Reporter Lee was the first to report about their affair before writing an article about it on Joy News24. The YouTuber had stated that she was aware of their relationship since October 2020 and the rumoured couple was in love for a year now.

Lee further added that they were together for 55 hours starting from Christmas. She also posted the video of Ravi's visit to Taeyeon's apartment.