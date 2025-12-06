Vito D'Ambrosio: Deranged Son Who Stabbed His Parents to Death in Their Long Island Deli Was Found Soaked in Blood in His Car

The deranged and troubled son accused of fatally stabbing his parents was found sitting in the parking lot, drenched in blood when cops arrived at the horrific scene at the family's Long Island deli, police said. He didn't try to run from the scene as he was just there, waiting, as the brutal aftermath unfolded around him.

Vito D'Ambrosio, 30, attacked his parents, Antonio D'Ambrosio, 70, and Angela Pulisciano, 62, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday inside the family's A & A Italian Deli in Bethpage, according to police. Authorities say the brutal stabbing took place right in the middle of the place the family had run together for years.

Deranged Murderer Son

When Nassau County officers arrived, they found Vito sitting in the parking lot next to the deli, his clothes soaked in blood, officials said. Police said that they spoke with him for a short time — just a short exchange — before taking him into custody.

Police said that just minutes before the stabbing deaths, Vito allegedly walked into a nearby coffee shop and slapped a female clerk on the backside — an incident that also led someone to call 911.

They added that Vito had been partly estranged from his family in Seaford because of an earlier conflict with a sibling. In fact, that sibling had taken out an order of protection against him only a month earlier.

No way Out

Officers said he'd been wearing an ankle monitor since then.

Vito has been charged with first-degree murder, but the alleged murderer is still in the hospital and is being evaluated. Police said he will likely be arraigned right at his bedside later in the day.

Officers couldn't go into detail about any past mental health struggles, but they did note that he's had "other interactions with law enforcement" before.