A Virtuous Business Episode 9: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

A Virtuous Business episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (November 9) at 10:30 pm KST. Kim Do Hyun and Han Jung Sook will enjoy their first date at an amusement park. According to the production team, Han Jung Sook and Kim Do Hyun will make the viewers' hearts flutter with their performance. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

A Virtuous Business is the Korean remake of a British series titled Brief Encounters. It focuses on the lives of four women who earn their daily income by selling adult products in a rural village. They are involved in door-to-door sales of adult products at a time when talking about sex is still taboo. Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee play lead roles in the K-drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Virtuous Business Episode 9:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A Virtuous Business episode 9 stills show Do Hyun and Jung Sook enjoying a Viking ride, playing bumper car, and enjoying a merry-go-round. The production team asked the viewers to watch the mini-series to see how the day unfolds for the onscreen couple.

"Today, Jung Sook and Do Hyun will go on their long-awaited first date. It wasn't easy for Jung Sook and Do Hyun to get to this date, but things went wrong. Please look forward to seeing what kind of day will unfold for them. To add a hint, cold city guy Do Hyun—who usually exudes a cool aura—will show an entirely different side of himself on this date. Do Hyun's constant fumbling on their first date, which leads to moments that show he's an amateur at dating, will make viewers' hearts flutter. Please do not miss Episode 9," the production team shared.