'#TheJudgeFromHell 10/10 Masterpiece!' - Park Shin Hye Starrer Drama Receives Rave Reviews 

The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, has received rave reviews from K-drama lovers worldwide in its final week. The followers of this fantasy crime thriller described it as one of the best dramas of the year. They shared their opinions on various social media platforms. "#TheJudgeFromHell 10/10 Masterpiece!" - was one of the most common comments from netizens.

Meanwhile, the SBS mini-series topped viewership ratings in the final week. With an average nationwide rating of 11.9 percent, the K-drama secured first place. According to Nielsen Korea, it was the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels. The mini-series was also the most-watched program among people aged between 20 and 49. It earned an average viewership rating of 4.3 percent for the finale.

The Judge from Hell follows a judge possessed by a demon in hell and her relationship with a detective named Han Da On. Screenwriter Jo Yi Soo penned the script for this mini-series. Park Jin Pyo directed the fantasy action legal drama. It stars Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young.

Netizens' Reactions

Every episode kept you on the edge of your seat. Everything about TJFH is simply a masterpiece.

The ending of the show with her evil smile and her saying the title with the infamous iconic Gehenna ost OMG.. this is how you end a show, everyone.

It was truly one of the best ending credit scenes I have seen recently because the way they included all the characters with small clips of everyone was such a great idea. IT WAS THE BEST WAY TO END THE SHOW!!!

The ending was a bit unsatisfactory. Even a glimpse of the future would have been enough. Does she return to hell or get to live as a human? Still, the bonds Justitia created as Kang Bitna were worth watching.

Honestly, I hate to say goodbye, but I have to. It was a short journey, but I love you guys, I will miss all the memories with/ Delulu Nation as much as I miss the TJFH cast. It's easy to say that TJFH is in my top 5 favorite dramas of all time. Thank you to the cast & crew especially Park Shinhye, Kim Jaeyoung, Jinpyo PD, and Yisoo writer for their hard work and my beloved Delulu nation who always dealt with all the crazy theory every day, Friday and Saturday, I'm going to miss you guys so much, I still hope there's season 2 so we can hype together again.

The ending couldn't have been better the satisfactory smile I had on my face proves that this is truly one of the best dramas that came out in the 2nd half of 2024 & to think this was the first drama of the writer is even more insane.

Thanks to everyone involved in making this outstanding drama possible. Many people have called #TheJudgeFromHell the DRAMA OF THE YEAR, and it absolutely is! That is why it hurts even more to let it go TJFH, you will always be greatly missed & loved.

Literally peak cinema- she is so insane and still can't believe this is the writer's first script... this is literally the best possible finale episode served by any kdrama ever it's a crazy ride. BEST DRAMA OF 2024

#TheJudgeFromHell 10/10 masterpiece! Every character shines with purpose, and there's not a dull moment from start to finish... The emotional growth of Kang Bitna, Han Daon's bravery, and the attention to every character were so well crafted.