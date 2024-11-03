A Virtuous Business Episode 8: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

A Virtuous Business episode 8 will air on SBS TV on Sunday (November 3) at 10:30 pm KST. Kim Do Hyun will go through a denial phase. According to the production team, Han Jung Sook and Kim Do Hyun will experience a change in atmosphere. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

A Virtuous Business is the Korean remake of a British television series titled Brief Encounters. It focuses on the lives of four women who earn their daily income by selling adult products in a rural village. They are involved in door-to-door sales of adult products at a time when talking about sex is still taboo. Kim So Yeon, Yeon Woo Jin, Kim Sung Ryung, Kim Sun Young, and Lee Se Hee play lead roles in the K-drama.

Here are the International Air Timings of A Virtuous Business Episode 8:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

A Virtuous Business episode 8 promotional stills show Do Hyun and Jung Sook pretend to shop undercover as an engaged couple. The onscreen couple begins to experience a change in relationship after the male lead helps Jung Sook choose a hanbok (traditional Korean garment).

"Do Hyun, unable to draw the line when it comes to Jung Sook and has always kept an eye on her, will face inner turmoil after becoming aware of the change in his feelings. It will mark the start of his denial phase. Please keep an eye on whether Jung Sook will be able to become Do Hyun's savior the way Do Hyun became hers," the production team shared.