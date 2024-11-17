Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (November 17) at 9:20 pm KST. Jeong Nyeon and Heo Yeong Seo will compete for the lead role in the Maeran traditional theater troupe's final performance. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

The period drama is based on a famous Naver webtoon of the same name by Seo Ireh and Namon. It premiered on tvN on Saturday (October 12) at 9:20 pm KST. Choi Hyo Bi wrote the script for this mini-series, and Jung Ji In directed it. The K-drama stars Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, and Kim Yoon Hye. It depicts the life of a talented young girl who is good at singing.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born Episode 12:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 9:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 am

South Africa - 1:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Jeongnyeon The Star Is Born preview shows the charismatic performances by Jeong Nyeon and Heo Yeong Seo. The two characters compete with each other for the lead role in the Maeran traditional theater troupe's final performance.

"Today marks the final act of Jeongnyeon The Star is Born. In the final episode, the Maeran traditional theater troupe's final performance—which many viewers have been waiting for—will take place. Please look forward to the sensational final performance, for which Kim Tae Ri, Shin Ye Eun, and the entire cast and crew gave their all," the producers shared.