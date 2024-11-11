Kim Se Jeong and Park Sun Ho Open Up About Their Reunion After Business Proposal 

Kim Se Jeong and Park Sun Ho recently explained their reunion after the Business Proposal. The actress worked with the director for the SBS mini-series two years ago. The K-drama, starring Ahn Hyo Seop, Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah, was a topper in the television rating chart. It won the hearts of millions of Korean drama lovers worldwide with its entertaining plot.

Actress Se Jeong and director Sun Ho recently reunited for the Genie TV drama Brewing Love. The mini-series, starring Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, premiered on Monday (November 4). It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Sun Ho directed it.

'Feel Comfortable'

Se Jeong recently revealed that she feels comfortable working with director Seon Ho. According to the actress, she has always trusted his directing style. The Business Proposal star said it was easy to communicate with the director about the challenges while filming. Se Jeong said she was so happy after realizing that Seon Ho was directing the mini-series that she started jumping happily.

Park Seon Ho also shared his experience working with Se Jeong again. The director explained how he was able to showcase Se Jeong's strengths as an actress through the mini-series.

"When an actor has strong qualities, there's no need to hide them. It's about highlighting their strengths. I saw no reason to hide Sejeong's beautiful, positive personality, so we discussed ways to distinguish," he shared.

The romance drama will return with a new episode on Monday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.