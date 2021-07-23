Viral Video: Thugs Kick, Savagely Attack Woman Before Stealing $22 in Harlem

A video of a group of people beating up a woman who walks around with the help of walker was shared by the New York Police Department [NYPD]. Cops said that the woman was beaten up, robbed of cash, cards and her walker.

The NYPD said that the victim was a 61-year-old woman and the incident occurred at the corner of Eighth Avenue and West 151 Street in Harlem around 8:20 PM on July 20. Video shows two people kicking, punching and hitting the victim's head with a metal pot. Reports claim that the group fled with the woman's device and $22. Cops are still on the lookout for suspects.

Cops on the Lookout for Suspects

The video was captured by the CCTV camera installed in the area. The group that had attacked the victim consisted of a man and three women. They were seen punching her till she fell on the ground and was kicked multiple times, said police.

The woman has been taken to Harlem Hospital and is said to be recovering from injuries. Daily News spoke to the victim and said that she remembered seeing one of the woman who attacked her, day before the incident. The victim is said to have complimented the woman seen in yellow t-shirt who had worn a suit the day earlier.

The victim is a former file clerk and had just returned from hospital after a check-up. She fell down from her apartment last year and suffered slipped disc and broken ankle, forcing her to use a walker. On the say she was attacked, she had stepped outside the house to get some fresh air. As she was standing beneath a sidewalk shed, a woman in a yellow shirt yelled into her face while another woman in a purple tie-dyed shirt stood nearby.

Reason for Attack Not Known

The victim said that the woman in yellow shirt punched her and pulled her wig off. Woman wearing purple shirt hit her in the back of her head and victim started bleeding. Then the woman in yellow grabbed the victim by the throat, pushed her into metal bars nearby, threw her to the pavement and pummelled her.

Another woman wearing olive-green shirt also kicked the victim repeatedly. The victim was hit at least seven times on her head with the metal pot before she was smacked by it. Along with the man in white shirt, three women dragged victim on the sidewalk and beat her up again.

Though another man was spotted in the scene, he just looked on without intervening. But after the group left and ambulance arrived, the onlooker is said to have told the victim to watch out. Victim told Daily News: "Everything I need was in my walker. They've got my phone, my keys, my wallet. It had my ID, bank card, my Medicaid card. They even got my glasses. Everything I need was in it." NYPD has asked anyone with relevant information to call (800) 577-TIPS.