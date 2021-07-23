NYPD is 'Racist Piece of S—t': Washington Square Park Meeting in New York Descends into Chaos

A Greenwich Village community board meeting in Manhattan, New York, descended into chaos and verbal abuse after anti-cop protestors showed up to the meeting yelling at the NYPD officers and called the commander of the local police precinct ''a racist piece of s—t.''

The anti-cop attendees argued with officials and senior residents on whether or not cops have the right to crack down on late-night parties inside the Washington Square Park. A majority of the activists showcased rowdy behaviour and were disruptive and accused the NYPD of targeting minorities and using excessive method to enforce a midnight curfew in the park.

NYPD Captain Stephen Spataro, apart from being called ''a racist piece of s—t'' was, also yelled to his face saying that he would ''go to hell.'' All this occurred the midst of a joint-panel of local officers that compromised of CB2 representatives from the Parks and Waterfront committee and Human Services committee.

Gia Lisa Krahne, the director of Alchemical Studios, which is an art business situated on West 14th Street, claimed in the meeting that she was a victim of police brutality when she was at the park at 10 p.m during the night curfew and said that she was surrounded by police officers who ''brutally arrested'' her.

''It was 10:05 p.m., and five men (cops) pulled me forward, and threw me facedown on the ground, and bloodied my friend that was next to me while I was walking backwards,'' NYPost quoted Krahne as saying during the meeting.

''The captain speaking about the presence of the police, as if this is something that makes everyone feel safe,'' she said and Spataro responded that police have repeatedly warned people in the park that they would be arrested if they did not comply with the 10 p.m curfew and stated that police officers have also been brutally attacked for simply doing their job.

David Ortiz, 28, was among the ones who stood against police' tough behavior and said the cops don't have any business in meddling with the happenings at the Washington Square Park as many communities meet there and has been going on for decades.

''This park has been around for decades before any of you have even been alive. Artists have been flocking there for centuries. This is a place of community. This is a place to be, a place of welcome. And yes, I was arrested for this. And yes, just three days ago my case was dismissed for being arrested for amplified sound. Wanna know why? Cuz it's bull,'' he said.

Ortiz also tried running up charging towards the police officers seated at the other side of the table but was stopped by attendees and Ortiz hurled abuses at the NYPD for their intimidating behavior at the park.

A local who stays close to the park, Bill Warren, 69, stood up saying the noise levels at the park disturbs the elderly and sometimes doesn't stop even at 2 a.m and supported the cops in removing people out of the park post its 10 p.m curfew. There's been plenty of irrational stuff going on. I'd like to think I'm being reasonable; I think most of us would like to be reasonable, it's not reasonable to have 200 decibels at 2 a.m. every night,'' he said.

Another elderly local resident said she avoided going to the park lately because of rampant drug use and homelessness and stood by the NYPD saying they're doing a good job in maintaining the happenings of the Washington Square Park.