Even as Detroit police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a video that he himself had shot of brutally assaulting a white elderly patient at a nursing home went viral, there are serious questions being raised on whether the case classifies as a hate crime.

As per the latest developments, it has emerged that the 20-year-old was admitted to the nursing home for COVID-19.

The accused identified as Jaydon Hayden, reportedly from Westland, Michigan filmed himself beating elderly white nursing home patients for sport. The bloodied images in the viral video of the 75-year-old elderly patient since then have gone viral and have created an uproar.

According to the father of the Jaydon Hayden his son has mental issues but is not violent. He also told FOX 2 Detroit that his son was taken to a mental health facility in Ann Arbor after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, contrary to the claims of the father, reports indicate that Jaydon had posted several videos on social media ranting about the evils of white society. In a particular video posted on YouTube, he allegedly rants calling the "black race [] the chosen race" and "the black race was supposed to rule the earth."

According to WXYZ, the suspected allegedly also had posted another video showing the beating of a woman who in the video clip is seen confined to a bed. The report claimed that the Detroit police are aware of the second video involving the woman and are also investigating that particular assault as well.

Detroit Elderly Attack A Hate Crime

Even as the police have opened an investigation into the matter, there is online anger growing among citizens who are now calling the attack on the elderly at the Westwood Nursing Home a hate crime.

President Donald Trump too expressed his shock after the video went viral. "Is this even possible to believe? Can this be real?" the president wrote on Twitter. "Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?" Trump tweeted from his official account which has more than 80 million followers.

Twitter Reactions

Social media user Keith @lkmill posted:

FBI Detroit@FBIDetroit whoever put this man in this room with an elderly person should be brought up on attempted murder charges knowingly that he has Covid 19 and as far the person that beat the elderly man he needs be charged with a hate crime.

Another social media user tweeted: This needs to be prosecuted as a hate crime. On YouTube, the attacker can be seen ranting about the evils of white people and saying the "black race is the chosen race" and "the black race was supposed to rule the earth."

Jo Ann M.@JoAnn0924 even out against the CNN coverage of the attack and said:

Curious that #CNN never mentions race when the criminal is black & the victim is white. Had the races been reversed you would have been all over this calling it a hate crime! #NursingHome #Detroit

Grant M. Francis @GrantMFrancis asked the Detroit Police to charge the arrested man for hate crime: @detroitpolice If you guys don't charge him with a hate crime IMMEDIATELY I will be contacting every form of legal power i have and suing the City of Detroit,and the Detroit Police department and then the nursing home.