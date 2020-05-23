A shocking video of a 75-year-old man at a Michigan care home being brutally beaten that is doing the rounds on Twitter has caught the attention of US President Donald Trump. The incident was reported to have happened at Westwood Nursing Center, Detroit, and the video surfaced on Twitter on Thursday.

"Is this even possible to believe? Can this be real?" the president wrote on Twitter. "Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?" Trump tweeted from his official account which has more than 80 million followers.

The video shows a young man persistently punching the elderly man in the face dozens of times. Initially, the man was lying front side down on a bed. He keep getting the punches while he was seated. The tormentor was a 20-year-old patient, according to the authorities.

The Detroit Police Department thanked twitterati for bringing the incident to their attention. "Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again. #ProtectAndServe #OurCommunity."

No Visitors

The incident occurred on May 15 during the coronavirus lockdown, Fox News reported. A tipster said the incident could have been addressed quicker if the nursing home was receiving visitors. The suspect was not a long-term resident at the facility. He was undergoing temporary rehabilitation treatment, as per WDIV-TV.

Police will continue to receive Westwood's cooperation. "The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation," said the law firm representing the care home.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the unidentified suspect has been arrested. He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center as investigation continues. The elderly man received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Twitter Reaction

Twitter users were furious after watching the video. One user called Maggie wrote: "If this savage beast had been wearing a MAGA hat we'd know everything down to his shoe size and dog's name by now. Prison is too good for him!" Another, going by the name Northerner In LDN, wrote: "This video footage will be on the internet forever, this "person" will have this incident following him for the rest of his worthless life. No one should ever give him a job, his relationships will never last once this is seen. Relatives will disown him."