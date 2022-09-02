'Violated' Melania Trump Gets New Set of Underwear Following FBI Search at Mar-a-Lago; Gets Trolled

Days after FBI conducted a raid at Former U.S. President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a Lago, his wife Melania Trump has bought a new set of underwear after her old ones were 'left contaminated' during the search. The search ended up in the agents retrieving several classified government documents.

Melania Trump Felt 'Violated' After FBI Search

In the highly publicized raid conducted last month, the FBI agents not only combed through Trump's private office, safe but also went through the personal wardrobe and drawers of his wife at the couple's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Sources told Radar Online that the former first lady felt violated following the search conducted by the FBI agents. Claiming that the search left Melania so upset that she purchased a new set of underwear.

"Melania doesn't like the idea of strangers going rifling through her things," the source claimed. "Who knows who touched her underwear during the raid? She's never going to feel comfortable wearing those ever again."

Adding that "most people don't know that Melania is a bigger germaphobe than her husband" the source told the outlet that Melania hates people touching her and certainly doesn't want to put on lingerie that FBI agents have had their hands all over.

"This is her home. It's her bedroom. Even her husband isn't allowed in her bedroom. Even if they wore gloves, it is still strangers going through your underwear draws. She has already bought new underwear and thrown everything that has been contaminated away," added the friend.

Social Media trolls Melania Trump

Soon after claims of Melania's recent purchase surfaced, social media users began trolling the former first lady. "Melania Trump bought all new underwear after the FBI search because 'she feels violated'. I'm sure the FBI feels violated too after having to touch her underwear," tweeted a user.

"Radar Online says Melania Trump bought new underwear after the FBI searched her Mar-a-Lago bedroom for stolen documents.

"She's never going to feel comfortable wearing those ever again" claimed a nameless "pal." She's had sex with Donald at least once and NOW she's disgusted?" tweeted another.

"she's married to trump. she's been violated over and over again. If she doesn't want to buy new underwear, @melaniatrump should tell her husband to quit criming and leave Americans alone," read another tweet.