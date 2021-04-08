'Vincenzo' to Take One Week Break; Details on Special Episode to Change in Streaming Dates

Song Joong Ki Jeon Yeo Bin-starrer popular drama Vincenzo is set to take a one-week break. This week's episodes will air as usual but episodes 17 and 18 will be air after a week's break . Here is why the production house took such a decision.

The producers announced that the decision was taken in order to improve the quality of the production. "After the airing of Episode 16, Vincenzo will be going on a one-week hiatus in order to improve the quality of the drama. On April 17, we will be airing a special episode."

Major Change in Vincenzo Plot?

Fans can thus expect a special episode instead of episode 17. So, to put it simple, episodes 15 and 16 will be aired on April 10 and 11 as scheduled. There will be a special episode on April 17 but the production house has not clarified about the content they are planning to release on April 18, the day episode 18 is supposed to be aired.

So, episodes 17 and 18 will now be aired on April 24 and 25. The content of the special episode is a surprise and neither the channel nor the production house have given out any details about it so far. Rating-wise, Vincenzo is doing great. It had crossed the 10 percent mark on March 21 for the 10th episode. It has improved its ratings and according to AGB Nielsen, the latest episode [Episode 14] aired on April 4 secured a rating of 11.25 percent and 12.48 percent for its two parts.

Netizens can't wait to watch the next two episodes of Vincenzo after they were treated to the amazing chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin in episode 14. Fans have already named the couple Chancenzo [Cha Young and Vincenzo] and are speculating real-life chemistry between the stars. The upcoming episode will air on April 10 at 9 PM KST on tvN and 3 AM ET on Netflix.

Lee Seung Gi Starrer 'Mouse'

It can be noted that on April 7, the production house of Lee Seung Gi drama Mouse also made a similar announcement. The tvN drama Mouse did not air scheduled episodes 11, 12 on April 7 and 8. Instead it aired a special episode. The production house stated that the decision was taken to as they were changing the overall context of the story.

"After the 10th episode, the overall context of the story and the atmosphere of the work will change, and the viewers will enjoy predicting the subplots and twists," the production house of Mouse stated.