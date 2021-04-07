From Mouse to Oh My Ladylord and Friends, 8 Dramas Not to Air on April 7: Here is Why

Many dramas and variety shows scheduled to air on April 7 across various channels have deferred the timing and date of streaming. Currently, tvN, MBC, KBS2, KBS, TV Chosun, JTBC and Channel A have postponed airing of their scheduled dramas and variety shows. The reason for these channels not airing their scheduled shows is by-elections.

South Korea is holding by-elections for 21 public offices or electoral districts, including 2 metropolitan mayors, 2 municipal mayors, 8 metropolitan council constituencies and 9 municipal council constituencies. The list of candidates was confirmed on March 26. Here is information on the dramas and shows that will not be aired on April 7.

Serials/Shows Not to Be Aired on April 7

The dramas that will not be aired on April 7 include A Good Supper and Oh My Ladylord [MBC] Love on the Air [KBS 2TV], Be My Dream Family [KBS], PPONG School [TV Chosun], There Is No House for Us in Seoul [JTBC], and Friends [Channel A].

However, tvN's Lee Seung Gi starrer drama Mouse will air a special episode. As per Soompi, the production house of Mouse decided to air a special episode as they are planning to change the overall context of the story.

"After the tenth episode, the overall context of the story and the atmosphere of the work will change, and the viewers will enjoy predicting the subplots and twists. Through the special episode, we will improve the viewers' understanding of the preceding narrative and provide expectations for the future plot development. The second half of Mouse will feature unpredictable and intense stories, so please look forward to it," Mouse production representative told Soompi.

The drama has aired 10 episodes so far. The eleventh episode will be aired on April 8 at 10.30 PM KST. Recently rating of the drama had dropped from 6.6 percent to 5.6 percent [According to AGB Nielsen]. Mouse is also being streamed on MyTV SUPER in Hong kong and Viu and IQiyi in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Myanmar and Malaysia.

By-Elections to Have Impact on 2022 Polls

The decision to postpone dramas and shows was taken as the results of this by-election are considered as a game changer for 2022 Presidential elections. Mayors of two largest cities of South Korea – Seoul and Busan- will be elected in this by-election.

By-elections for these cities are being held as the Mayor of Seoul, Park Won Soon from Democratic Party, was found dead near Sukjeongmun on Bugak Mountain in northern Seoul on July 9, 2020. He had disappeared after his former secretary filed sexual harassment case against him. As there was no foul play, his death is considered as suicide.

In another similar case, former Mayor of Busan, Oh Keo Don, also from Democratic Party, had resigned on April 23, 2020 after admitting to sexual harassment charges. He revealed that he had sexually harassed a female aide.