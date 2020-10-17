Vincenzo has become one of the most awaited Korean dramas of 2021 mainly due to its star studded cast. Song Joong Ki will be seen as a lawyer who is born in Korea, but raised in Italy. The underworld mafia based drama also stars 2 PM's rapper Ok Taecyeon, Kwak Dong Yeon in main roles. Jeon Yeo Bin plays female lead in the drama.

This is Song Joong Ki's first drama after separating from Song Hye Kyo. His last drama was Arthdal Chronicles released in 2019. So, the Descendants of the Sun star will be seen in TV after a break of two years in and as Vincenzo. Here is all you need to know about the romantic crime thriller.

Casting, Premier Details

Apart from the main leads, Vincenzo stars Yang Kyung Won of Crash Landing On You fame, Jo Han Chul of Kingdom 2, Once Again and Nobody Knows fame Kim Yeo Jin of Itaewon Class, Extracurricular fame. Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Hyung Mook, Kim Young Woong, Choi Deok Moon, and Lee Dal play supporting roles in the drama. Lee Do Guk, Seo Jin Won and Choi Young Joon will be seen in guest roles.

The drama is being penned by Park Jae Bum of The Fiery Priest and is directed by Kim Hee Won of Money Flower, The Crowned Clown fame. It will be a 16-episode drama of 60 minutes each. The drama will be aired on tvN.

The date of premier of the drama has not been announced yet. But Twitter is abuzz with rumors that the drama is likely to premier on January 16 and will conclude in March 21 and tweets also claim that it will be a 20-episode drama. But officially there is no information on streaming dates of the drama, except for the fact that it will be aired in the first half of 2021.

Script Reading, Filming of Vincenzo

Reports had claimed that the first script reading of the drama was held on August 9 at Sangam-dong in Seoul. The crew was scheduled to go for filming in September, but there has not been much news about the dates and location of filming, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Vincenzo is a social comedy drama revolving around mafia don Concielli, who comes to Korea from Italy due to a conflict within the organization. In Korea, he gets involved with a veteran lawyer who doesn't care about anything but victory. How Vincenzo Casano played by Song Joong Ki helps Concielli win his case against the evil lawyer. This forms the main part of the drama. Concielli adopts 8-year-old Park Joo Hyeong and re-christens him Vincenzo Cassano. Thus, the Korean born Vincenzo grows up in Italy but comes back to his homeland to fight his father's case.

In Korea, he meets Cha Young Hong, a lawyer who only aims at winning the case. Vincenzo unintentionally resolves one case with Cha and fall for each other.