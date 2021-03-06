Vincenzo Episode 5-6 Spoilers: Taecyeon Shows His Villainous Side to Song Joong Ki-Jeon Yeo Bin

Episode four of the star-studded drama Vincenzo ended with a shocking revelation of the face of the real villain. The man who posed as an innocent intern at the Wusang Law Firm, Ok Taecyeon, playing Jang Joon Woo was revealed to be the chairman of the Babel Group. With mafia consigliere Vincenzo Cassano played by Song Joong Ki joining hands with lawyer Hong Cha Young played by Jeon Yeo Bin, it is time to witness the real war.

The previous episode also showed the demise of upright lawyer Yoo Jae Myung, father of Hong Cha Young. Devastated by the death of her father, Hong Cha Young, who represented any corrupt person to get some extra bucks, quits Wusang Law Firm that represents Babel Group.

Recent stills released show that Jang Joon Woo who had a crush on Hong Cha Young has no intention of going easy on his rivals including Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young. Here is what you can expect from episode five.

Episode 5 Spoilers

According to the newly released stills tvN showed that Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin are a stylish team brimming with confidence, ready to take on the mighty Babel group. Their courthouse appearance gives a hint that they have a hidden card that can harm the Babel group. Probably meeting with victims' families help Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin find the much-needed hidden card.

But stills of Taecyeon teaching a lesson to Kwak Dong Yeon, the face of Babel group, show the game is going to get murkier. Adding to the tension, the producers of Vincenzo stated that there will be unimaginable moves from both sides. "As they face off against unthinkable villains, our dark heroes will make their own unimaginable moves. The remarkable teamwork between Vincenzo and Hong Cha Young will be fun to watch," reported Soompi as told by the producers of the drama.

The second set of stills also show Kwak Dong Yeok scared to death as he encounters Taecyeon. This is a hint that Kwak Dong Yeok, who sans has any mercy, is left with no choice but to set things right. With Song Joong Ki's team's successful stint of destroying the Babel Pharmaceuticals drug-laden products, episode 5 is going to be nothing short of an adventurous roller-coaster ride.

Watch the heated face off between villains and lawyers in episode 5 and 6 of Vincenzo.