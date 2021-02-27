Vincenzo Episode 3-4 Spoilers: Song Joong Ki's Life Changes Forever as he Takes on Babel

Get ready for action-packed sequences in the coming episodes of Song Jong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon starrer drama Vincenzo. The drama successfully attained the double-digit rating in the opening weekend. The next episode of Vincenzo is all set to premiere on tvN at 9 PM [KST] and also on Netflix on February 27. Here are the spoilers for episode 3.

The first two episodes gave an introduction to Song Joong Ki's character Vincenzo Cassano and his powers as a mafia consigliere in Italy. But after losing the person who was like a father to him in Italy, Vincenzo returns to South Korea on an assignment and gets robbed as soon as he lands here. The person who was dealing with high profile mafia is forced to tackle local apartment residents and goons. He turns a savior for Geumga Plaza tenants at the cost of rivalry with the mighty Babel Construction.

The Local Fight

The channel tvN released some of the photographs prior to the airing of episode 3. In the latest stills Vincenzo can be seen fighting with middle-school students. So be ready to watch Song Joong Ki teaching a lesson or two to students who resort to violence.

The Episode 3 will also show Vincenzo changing his opinion about Jeon Yeo Been who plays Hong Cha Young, a lawyer working for profit. But will he be able to impress her enough for her to stop representing Babel Construction? It looks like the episode 3 will answer this question too.

According to Soompi, Vincenzo will start to adapt to Geumga Plaza and its tenants. "Episodes 3 and 4 will be a turning point for Vincenzo as he comes face to face with a large-scale cartel," said the producers of the drama.

Vincenzo is a treat to Song Joong Ki fans as this is his first drama after the news of his divorce from his Descendants of the Sun co-actress Song Hye Kyo broke. Song Joong Ki was last seen in the drama Arthdal Chronicles that was aired in 2019.

Stay tuned for the spoilers of episode 4 of tvN drama Vincenzo. After taking on local goons, Song Joong Ki will step up his game and fight the mighty Babel Construction.