'Vincenzo' Episode 17 Spoilers: Song Joong Ki is After Revenge; Is it Game Over for Taecyeon?

Vincenzo is back after a break of one week. Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin's fans can get ready to watch a thrilling experience as Vincenzo [played by Song Joong Ki] is in no mood to forgive the killers of his mother. So, there is going to be a bloodbath and it will be interesting to see what the man of extremes, Jang Han Seok [played by Taecyeon] will do to save himself from the Vincenzo's wrath.

The episode 16 of Vincenzo ended with Song Joong Ki pointing a gun at Babel lawyer Kim Yeo Jin [who plays Choi Myung Hee] after he kills the person commissioned to murder his mother. The episode ended with a cliffhanger and after the long wait of 15 days, fans are eagerly waiting to watch what is going unravel in episode 17 of the mafia drama.

Vincenzo Episode 17 Spoilers

The preview of episode 17 shows Song Joong Ki trying to take on his enemies in the mafia style. Soong Joong Ki is heard saying that he will kill the enemies one-by-one just like a game of Chess. Thanks to Song Joong Ki's meticulous plans, Babel leaders will get a major shock during the Babel Tower conference. Choi Myung Hee's former enforcer Hwang Gyu will make an appearance as a suicide bomber and reveals that Wusang lawyer Choi Myung Hee had ordered him to kill the honest lawyer Hong Yoo Chan, father of Jeon Yeo Bin.

The preview also showed a dead body that shocked Jeon Yeo Bin. It looks like Wusang chief Han Seung Hyuk [played by Jo Han Chul] pays with his life for challenging Choi Myung Hee. Taecyeon is completely shaken by Song Joong Ki's pattern of revenge and expresses his fear with Choi Myung Hee. But in another scene, Choi Myung Hee is seen asking someone, "Do you thing I am a dog?"

The preview ends with Taecyeon asking if Song Joong Ki plans to kill him right away. To this, Song Joong Ki is seen answering, "Death without pain is celebration." Thus one can look forward to watch Song Joong Ki in a complete action form, leaving the Babel group in a shock.

Episode 17 and 18 of Vncenzo will be aired on tvN on April 29, 30 at 9 PM KST. Global audience can watch these episodes on Netflix.