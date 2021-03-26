'Vincenzo' Episode 11, 12 Spoilers: Love Blooms, Song Joong Ki Tackles Taecyeon

Song Joong Ki-starrer Vincenzo has a lot to offer to audience in episodes 11 and 12. With Song Joong Ki coming face to face with the real boss of Babel, the game will change. Vincenzo will start handling things the mafia way. Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin will get closer, annoying Taecyeon.

In episode 11 Song Joong Ki becomes a bait to trap the real boss of Babel Group. Though injured, Song Joong Ki declares at the end of the episode that he now knows who the real boss of wicked Babel Group is. He looks at Taecyeon, who works as a lawyer in Wusang law firm, to keep his identity hidden. But only episode 11 will tell if Song Joong Ki has caught the right boss or there is more to read in between the lines.

Good, Bad and the Ugly!

The previous episode also showed growing closeness between Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin. Here is what to expect from episode 11. The preview shows Song Joong Ki shedding the 'good man' image and getting back to his Italian ways of taking revenge.

In the preview released by tvN, Song Joong Ki looks confident with strong plans whereas Taecyeon is in despair. While Song Joong Ki says that he is still trying to be tolerant, Taecyeon topples a table shouting "How can three people get hit at once?" Song Joong Ki also warns Taecyeon, "If you are scared, run away." But Taecyeon challenges him to fight, "Let's see come and kill," he says.

It's time for Revenge!

Then someone is shown being handcuffed with the background sound of Wusang senior partner Choi Myung Hee saying "Let's take the easy route." Looks like Wusan still has hidden cards. But the next scene provides a shocker as Kwak Dong Yoon, is heard speaking to Song Joong Ki and asking for an escape route.

"Do you think I can do it?" asks the face of Babel group, Kwak Dong Yoon, who is ill-treated by his brother Taecyeon. He is seen pointing a gun with rage in his eyes. Is this the end of ill-fated relationship between Kwak Dong Yoon and Taecyeon?

With Song Joong Ki stepping up his game, episode 11 of Vincenzo is going to be a roller coaster ride for the audience. 'Vincenzo' episode 11 will be aired on tvN at 9 PM KST and will be available on Netflix at 3 AM ET.