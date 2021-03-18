Video: Song Joong Ki, Kim Sung Cheol Flirt On Camera; Behind-The-Scenes Visuals From Vincenzo

Behind-the-scenes visuals from the ongoing tvN drama Vincenzo will surely tickle your funny bones. There is lots of laughter, embarrassment as well as fun on the sets of Song Joong Ki – Jeon Yeo Bin starrer mafia drama Vincenzo. The video of scenes between Song Joong Ki and Kim Sung Cheol trying hard to flirt with each other is really funny.

In episode 8 of the drama, Song Joong Ki is supposed to seduce bank chairman Kim Sung Cheol to derail the agreement between the bank and Babel group. In the plot, Song Joong Ki is supposed to look shy and embarrassed while Kim Sung Cheon makes the moves.

Song Joong Ki Gets Bold!

But in the behind-the-scenes video, it can be seen that Kim Sung Cheol is very shy and Song Joong Ki is seen comforting him and telling him to do whatever he is comfortable with. Kim Sung Cheol says, "I am not touching because I like to touch." The crew is heard yelling "Of Course, Of course," in the background. It can be noticed that Kim Sung Cheol had acted with Song Joong Ki in his previous drama Arthdal Chronicles.

Watch the video here:

While shooting the scene between Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin, the actress is supposed to fall asleep while waiting for Song Joong Ki, who is trying out new suits. After three trials, she falls asleep in a funny manner. As you can see in the video, Jeon Yeo Bin herself cannot control her laughter as soon as she tries out different sleeping postures.

Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin watch the monitor to check out the scene and end up exclaiming, "Wow... beautiful." The crew cannot contain their curiosity and ask if she is calling herself pretty! Jeon Yeo Bin gets embarrassed and shouts, "Everything except me is pretty here."

Taecyeon's Extreme Skills!

The video also shows Taecyeon's skills like emptying one bottle of water at one go! He also tries playing hand football with Kwak Dong Yeon and both get competitive. Song Joong Ki is also seen playing football with kids. There is more, also watch behind the scenes of Guemga Plaza tenants turning rowdies to tackle goons!

Vicenzo has aired eight episodes out of 16 so far. The next episode will be aired on March 20. The legal war between Jipuragi law firm represented by Song Joong Ki - Jeon Yeo Bin and the Babel group has reached its peak. Both parties are ready to get their hands dirty in order to win the case.

Despite Wusang's lawyer Choi Myung Hee's threats, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin walk away with a smile on their face. Do they still have more hidden cards or is Choi Myung Hee confident about taking them down, the next two episodes will answer these questions.