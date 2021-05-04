Is Vincenzo 2 On The Cards? Here's What Song Joong Ki and Kwak Dong Yeon Say

The curtains to the tvN's Vincenzo were dropped on Sunday, 2 May. The show was ended with high ratings as the 20th episode of the TV series garnered a nationwide rating of 14.6 percent with a peak of 16.2 percent.

Will There be Vincenzo 2?

Since the show was well-received by the viewers, the fans have been curious whether or not there would be a second season for Vincenzo. Song Joong Ki, who had played the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer, and mafia consigliere, has spoken about the potential second part to the TV series.

In an interview, Song Joong Ki has stated that there are no discussions at this stage. "I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future," he is quoted as saying by Soompi.

Kwak Dong Yeon's Comment

However, Kwak Dong Yeon is hoping that there will b a second season for Vincenzo although his character is dead in the storyline. He also claims that many in the team itself want it to happen.

The 24-year-old actor adds, "All the other actors want it to happen as well. There are still a lot of Babel wannabes in Korea, so it'd be fun if Vincenzo could break them all open in the second season. I'm finished, but there's always a way. Maybe I could be a grown-up Young Ho (Kang Chae Min) or a ghost who follows Vincenzo around all the time. Anyway, I'm satisfied with the current result. Han Seo managed to become a person he could be proud of before he departed the world."

Song Joong Ki's Next Project

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki has said that he has not made his mind on his next project, yet but he is willing to complete his delayed project Bogota. The shooting of the movie was stopped following Covid-19.

The shooting is expected to begin later this month.

He added, "The producers and investors must be feeling devastated after it was paused during the difficult times, but I will wrap it up as best I can as the lead actor."