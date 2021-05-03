Song Joong Ki to Meet His Fans Live Online; Here are Details From Date to Streaming

Song Joong Ki, who is basking in the success of his latest drama Vincenzo, is all set to meet his fans worldwide. Fans can meet and chat with The Arthdal Chronicles star soon. His role as mafia consigliere Vincenzo was loved by the audience and fans cannot wait to see the star in person [online].

Song Joong Ki had mentioned about arranging a fan meeting but could not because of the personal problems and then due to the COVID situation. Song Joong Ki has said that he regrets not meeting his fans sooner. He also expressed his sadness over not being able to meet his fans directly due to the pandemic situation.

Streaming Details

Thus to make up for all this, Song Joong Ki will go live on the official YouTube channel of his agency. The live will be streamed real time through HiSTORY D&C YouTube channel on May 7 at 8 PM KST. Fans can join the event and interact with the favourite star.

One of Song Joong Ki's biggest fan meetings was held in Hong Kong on June 11, 2016. This fan meeting was attended by thousands of Song Joong Ki's fans. He had become the hallyu star after the drama Descendants of the Sun also starring Song Hye Kyo. With the popularity of the drama, where Song Joong Ki appeared as an upright military officer, the actor's popularity also grew immensely.

Thus after five long years Song Joong Ki will experience similar kind of love from his fans through the online fan meeting. After being away from TV for two years, Song Joong Ki's popularity has again risen to the top thanks to his stylish and powerful performance in the latest drama Vincenzo.

The drama Vincenzo aired its last episode on May 2 and fans proved their love for the star by making the drama achieve the highest rating for that time slot. In fact, currently, Vincenzo is the sixth drama to have highest ratings in the history of tvN.

Song Joong Ki Hiatus

Song Joong Ki got married to his Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo on October 31, 2017. But the couple separated in 2019 in not so amicable conditions. Song Joong Ki applied for divorce and it was said that Song Hye Kyo came to know about the news through lawyers. However, the divorce was finalized in July 2019, after two years of marriage.

After this, Song Joong Ki got immersed with filming of the sci-fi movie Space Sweepers and then left to film for his next movie Bogota [in Coumbia]. The filming was halted due to COVID situations and the actor returned to South Korea after a long gap.

The actor did not commit to any TV drama after completing the shooting of second season of Arthdal Chronicles released in September 2019, following his divorce. Thus, he returned to TV dramas after a break of two years through Vincenzo. This had made his fans extremely happy. Now, with the announcement of fan meeting, fans cannot wait to catch a glimpse off Song Joong Ki in the live video.