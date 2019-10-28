Vince McMahon, CEO of WWE has reportedly stated that if star CM Punk signs with rival company AEW then the 74-year-old American wrestling promoter will have no problem. As per reports of WrestlingNews.com, McMahon is not ready to buy all the rumours going around about Punk's return to WWE but he also mentioned that the 74-year-old executive will be happy if Punk inks a deal with WWE.

The rumours surrounding Punk's return to WWE have been making the rounds for quite some time. The 41-year-old wrestler had previously mentioned that he got an offer from AEW but the nature of the offer did not actually please him.

In recent times, the star wrestler has been in the news as there were reports of him getting associated with WWE once again. The wrestler also admitted that he had discussions with FOX officials for the WWE Backstage show which will start from November 5 on FS1.

The 41-year-old wrestler had the tryout for the show which will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. But as per latest reports, Punk could not land the job as FOX has found another candidate to fill in the position.

Earlier, former WWE superstar and current EVP of the company Triple H had mentioned that they will be happy if Punk makes a comeback in wrestling with WWE. The 50-year-old former wrestler had also mentioned that what happened in the past needs to be forgotten and the doors of the company are open for Punk.

The 41-year-old wrestler left the company five years back in 2014 after his Royal Rumble fight against Batista, Punk emerged as the loser in the fight.

After his exit, he did not state much about his leaving the company but several months later he talked about the issues he had with the company especially with Vince McMahon, Triple H and Dr Chris Amann. Vince McMahon had made a public apology and stated that he would like to work with him in future.

The 41-year-old wrestler won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice. He has also won the World Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston.