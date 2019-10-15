Former WWE Championship winner and mixed martial artist CM Punk has been in the news for quite sometime recently.

According to reports, the former WWE wrestler is making a comeback in the company with a position on the new WWE studio show, WWE Backstage which will be telecast on FOX's FS1.

The 40-year-old wrestler has himself stated that he has been in talks with FOX executives and not with WWE management. According to latest reports, the former WWE Championship winner has been roped in by FOX for the show which will start from November 5 and also features WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Recently, in an edition of the 'This is the NWA podcast' on thenwapod.com, the reigning champion of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Nick Aldis has put forward an offer to die for the 40-year-old former WWE superstar.

The NWA star stated that if Punk comes out of retirement and compete against him then the former WWE Championship winner can possibly earn a huge sum of money.

In the podcast, the 32-year-old NWA champion stated the names of the wrestlers outside NWA who he will choose to face. The list included the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

He went on to say as reported by Sportskeeda that the NWA and Aldis himself will promote an event which can be the comeback of CM Punk in the pro wrestling circle and the 40-year-old wrestler can also take half of the revenue which will be earned.

He further added that like the way Punk paid his respects to legendary wrestler Harley Race after the latter died, he can return to the ring to honour the business for a single match.

He also stated that Punk's comeback match will turn out to be one of the biggest events of the year and will be a complete sell-out within a few hours.

It will be interesting to see how Punk will react after he gets to know about such a lucrative offer. Most probably the 40-year-old wrestler will not make a comeback in the ring and feature in NWA.