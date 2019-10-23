Former WWE Championship winner and current EVP of the company Triple H has reportedly stated that he is very much optimistic regarding the return of CM Punk on WWE. The 50-year-old wrestler stated on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show that the past is gone and they are open for business with Punk in future.

"That's a 'could be'. Vince will say it all the time: 'We're open for business'. The past is passed, today is today and you never say never in WWE," the wrestler told Ariel Helwani as reported by wrestlinginc.com.

As per recent reports, Punk is making a comeback in the company as he has been roped in for the new WWE studio show called WWE Backstage which will start from November 5 and will be telecasted on FOX's FS1.

The 40-year-old wrestler had previously stated that he has been in talks with the FOX executives but not with the WWE management. The show will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

The former WWE World Championship winner left the company five years back in 2014 after his Royal Rumble appearance against Batista, the 40-year-old wrestler emerged as the loser in the fight.

After his exit, he did not state much but several months later he talked about the issues he had with the company especially with Vince McMahon, Triple H and Dr Chris Amann. Vince McMahon had made a public apology and stated that he would like to work with him in future.

The 40-year-old wrestler has won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice. He has also won the World Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston and was also associated with UFC.

If the wrestler returns to the ring again then it will be a huge thing for WWE fans as Punk was one of the most popular stars of the company. It will be interesting to see what happens in the future.