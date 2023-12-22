Vin Diesel Faces Disturbing Sexual Battery Allegations by Former Assistant Asta Jonasson

In a shocking development, renowned 'Fast and Furious' star Vin Diesel is under intense scrutiny as he faces serious allegations of sexual battery from a former assistant, Asta Jonasson. The allegations, detailed in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, recount an incident that allegedly took place in the fall of 2010 on the set of 'Fast Five' in Atlanta.

According to the legal complaint, Jonasson asserts that Diesel trapped her against a wall in a hotel suite and engaged in inappropriate conduct, including masturbating in front of her. The lawsuit sheds light on Jonasson's employment at One Race, Diesel's production company, where her responsibilities included coordinating social gatherings and ensuring her presence in photographs during the actor's solo appearances at functions without his regular romantic partner.

The spokesperson for the legal firm representing Jonasson expressed their commitment to standing by their client and holding Vin Diesel, as well as those who may have enabled or concealed his actions, accountable for sexual assault.

The lawsuit reveals a disturbing account of an alleged incident in September 2010. Jonasson claims she was asked to stay in Diesel's suite at the St. Regis hotel until he finished hosting women from a club. After the women left, Diesel allegedly took hold of Jonasson's wrists and dragged her onto the bed, creating a situation where she felt unable to escape.

Despite her fear for both her physical safety and job security, Jonasson hesitated to confront Diesel's advances. However, when he attempted to remove her underwear, she screamed and bolted down the hallway. The lawsuit alleges that Diesel forcibly touched her inappropriately while she, feeling fear, closed her eyes to detach from the traumatic experience.

The legal document describes Jonasson's emotional turmoil, stating that she felt like a "piece of trash to be discarded" and questioned her own skills and worth. It further alleges that she believed her termination was a consequence of resisting Diesel's advances.

Remarkably, Jonasson, despite having signed a nondisclosure agreement upon employment, was able to voice her concerns under the protection of the Speak Out Act and California's AB2777. These laws prevent the enforcement of such agreements in cases of sexual assault, assault, and harassment and temporarily suspend the statutes of limitations for allegations of sexual abuse after 2009.

The lawsuit concludes with Jonasson citing the #MeToo and Time's Up movements as empowering her to reclaim control and seek justice for the pain she endured from Vin Diesel and One Race. As legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further details and responses from all parties involved.

However, Hollywood star has categorically denied the claims made by the former assistant. Diesel's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, strongly refuted the allegations, stating unequivocally, "Vin Diesel completely denies the entirety of this claim," as reported in the statement.