Who is Kendall Stephens? Prominent Philadelphia Trans Activist Charged with Raping Two Young Boys

A prominent LGBTQ rights activist in Philadelphia is accused of raping two children.

On Monday, Dec. 18, police arrested Kendall Stephens, 37, of Philadelphia, on several charges of rape, unlawful contact with minors, indecent assault of underaged individuals, endangering the welfare of children and related offenses, as reported by NBC 10.

Investigation Against Stephen Initiated After Victim's Grandmother Reported the Alleged Sexual Assault

According to court documents obtained by the local news outlet, Stephens was charged after allegedly assaulting two boys aged 14 and 9.

The investigation began on Sept. 25 when the grandmother of one of the victims reported to police that Stephens -- a family friend -- sexually assaulted her grandchild, officials said. Stephens allegedly abused the boy on at least three occasions since 2022, beginning when he was just 8-years-old.

Stephen Gave Gifts to Second Victim to 'Keep Him Quiet'

A second victim also told police he was assaulted by Stephens and she had given him gifts "out of nowhere," investigators said. The victim believed the presents were given to him to "keep him quiet," according to court documents.

Stephens also allegedly told one of the victims that he would be locked up if he told anyone about the abuse.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is investigating following these allegations.

Stephens Removed from LGBTQ Advisory Committee Following Her Arrest

In the past, Stephens -- a Black trans woman -- has called for justice in criminal cases involving the LGBTQ community after she was attacked in her home by a mob of people who beat her in front of her children on her first day as a Temple University student.

Stephens was also a former member of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office's LGBTQ Advisory Committee. A spokesperson for the office told NBC10 that Stephens was no longer with the committee.

"She was removed from the committee after the DA's Office was informed about her arrest and referred the case to the AG's Office," the spokesperson told NBC10.

Stephens' bail has been set at $250,000. She is expected back in court by the end of the month.