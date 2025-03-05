Villains Everywhere: Upcoming KBS Drama Releases New Stills Introducing Supporting Characters

With only a week left for the premiere of Villains Everywhere, KBS has released new stills of its upcoming drama, introducing the supporting characters. The images feature Park Tam Hee, Seo Hyun Chul, and No Min Woo in different roles. The other supporting cast members in the sitcom include Choi Ye Na, Han Sung Min, Jeong Mingyu, Eunchan, Jo Dan, and Kim Deok Hyun.

The mini-series revolves around the lives of two middle-aged women and their loved ones. Chae Woo wrote the script for this K-drama with Park Kwang Yeon. It will feature Oh Na Ra, Soo Yoo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Song Jin Woo, and Park Young Gyu in lead roles. Kim Young Jo directed the family drama with Choi Jung Eun. Villains Everywhere is scheduled to premiere on KBS on Wednesday (March 19). It will air a new episode every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 pm KST.

The sitcom will introduce Oh Na Ra as a free-spirited mother and a formal flight attendant. She hides her past relationship from the old-fashioned and conservative husband. So Yoo Jin will portray Oh Yoo Jin, a Korean cuisine researcher. Park Young Gyu will play Oh Young Gyu, former sculptor and father of Oh Na Ra and Oh Yoo Jin. Seo Hyun Chul will appear as Oh Na Ra's husband. Song Jin Woo will play Oh Yoo Jin's husband.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills introduce Tam Hee as Kim Mi Ran, Oh Na Ra's former best friend. The two women were inseparable until Mi Ran made a grave mistake and disappeared. The former friends reunite after years, and bond with one another after Mi Ran makes a shocking revelation to her best friend. Kim Deok Hyun will play Kim Sang Moo, Seo Hyun Chul's boss. He gets entangled with Hyun Chul and his wife. No Min Woo will portray Cha Bin, a young actor.

Cast member Oh Na Ra recently shared her excitement about the K-drama. According to the actress, the project felt like a gift because of its entertaining and witty script. The actress said this mini-series follows the format of a classic sitcom. Explaining her character, Oh Na Ra said the character enjoys every moment of her life passionately.

"Each character has a hidden special skill, so if you pay attention from start to finish, you'll enjoy the show even more. I hope our show becomes another legendary sitcom that brings joy to viewers of all ages. Please show us lots of love and support!" she teased.