Single's Inferno Season 5: Everything to Know About New Sequel of Netflix Dating Reality Show

Single's Inferno season 5 will introduce new contestants to the viewers when it premieres on Netflix. Producers Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Soo Ji have promised a better sequel and said they are listening to the viewers for suggestions to improve the show.

Netflix announced the renewal through its social media handles with a poster of the upcoming sequel. The poster was accompanied by a caption stating that the last four seasons of the reality dating show were a success. So, the program is getting renewed for the fifth season.

"Single's Inferno, a bold and unfiltered dating show set on Inferno Island—where contestants can only leave if they become a couple—has seen four consecutive seasons of success. As a result, we've decided to produce Season 5, a first for a Korean variety show on Netflix," the streaming giant announced.

'Better Season'

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Soo Ji promised to return with a better season. The producers expressed their gratitude to the viewers for their never-ending support in the last four seasons. According to the producers, they made it through the fourth season because of the love and support from the audiences.

"Because of your support and love, we've made it to Season 5. We're listening to our viewers and will return with an even better season," the producers shared.

The fourth season of this reality dating show aired its last episode on Tuesday (February 11) and featured four couples walking out of the Inferno. It was one of the most criticized sequels of this dating reality show. The program failed to impress the viewers with its unique style. So, the followers of this dating reality show came up with several suggestions immediately after Netflix announced show's renewal through its social media platforms.

Netizens' Reactions

Please never change the panelists, and bring people with other professions if possible, we would like this season to be interesting, and please more screen time for those who stay in hell And what happened to getting your water?

Bring back the kitchen and make them cook their food. Don't let 2 people go together in paradise in a row. Maybe a little less of 1:1 body games and something that requires more brain.

What I hope to see in next season:

1. less actors, models, and cafe owners (it is fine if there are a few but we need a broader range of jobs)

2. more diverse games (the games were similar so naturally the same people would win)

3. penalize people that aren't exploring connections

Hoping to see fewer actors/influencers join. They have mastered the game already. Can you cast those serious about finding their partner, not those who only want to gain popularity?

Please find better men for next season. Don't just get influencers and models. Also format from season 1 was much better don't just send couples to paradise so fast. Let all of them see and get to know each other in the first episode. Need more drama more romance!!!!

If it's going to be as boring as S4, don't bother! The cast was great but we didn't get to see them because you decided to show only 2 people for 90% of the time. Show everyone so that more viewers can see their favorites, not just a so-called main character.

Y'all better take them back to Paradise Hotel or someplace better. Was the budget that tight? Also, please find men who will make us smile just by looking at them with good personalities. Let's use only 2/3 influencers/celebs and cast ordinary people.