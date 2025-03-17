Villains Everywhere Preview, Spoilers: Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin Experience Fierce Sibling Rivalry 

With only two days left for the premiere of Villains Everywhere, the production team has released new stills, teasing a rollercoaster ride for Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin. The two sisters will likely experience fierce sibling rivalry in the upcoming family drama. Although they clash and drive each other crazy, the two sisters still love and care for one another more than anyone else.

The newly released stills of Villains Everywhere share a glimpse into the constant tension between Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin. An image shows Na Ra disdainfully gazing at her sister, and another still shows her visiting her sibling at her workplace dressed in a red outfit. She makes a scene and shocks everyone with her unexpected arrival.

Meanwhile, a photo shows sisterly love and affection between the two sisters as it features them emotionally hugging each other. The cast members recently shared their thoughts about the upcoming family drama. Oh Na Ra said the drama will treat the viewers with cute characters. According to her, the mini-series will refresh and clear the viewers' minds.

"Since the drama's [Korean] title includes my name, I tend to project myself onto it. In a world overflowing with villains, I could be someone's villain, and there are situations where we all become villains to each other. Our drama will offer joy with cute characters who will refresh and clear the viewers' minds," she teased.

Villains Everywhere Preview, Spoilers

The mini-series will premiere on KBS2 on Wednesday (March 19) at 9:50 pm KST. It follows two spirited sisters and their eccentric families. Screenwriter Chae Woo wrote the script for this family drama with Park Kwang Yeon. It features Oh Na Ra, Soo Yoo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Song Jin Woo, and Park Young Gyu in lead roles. Kim Young Jo directed the mini-series with Choi Jung Eun.

So Yoo Jin recently opened up about her role as Oh Yoo Jin, a researcher in Korean cuisine. She said the drama revolves around the realistic and everyday lives of several characters. The cast member asked the viewers to watch the stories that resemble the everyday lives of each character.

Meanwhile, Seo Hyun Chul described Villains Everywhere as a mixed dish of jjajangmyeon and jjamppong. The cast member said it is difficult to choose between heartfelt moments and laughter because the mini-series provides both at once.

"These days, I don't have much free time, and because of my busy schedule, I don't watch TV. That's why I feel like I lack those healing moments and laughter compared to before. Our drama is the kind of show you can casually put on while eating, smile at, and watch comfortably, like a meal buddy," cast member Choi Ye Na teased.