'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Accused of Farting on Live TV as She Leaves Other Co-Hosts in Splits in Latest Awkward Moment

Whoopi Goldberg loudly passed "gas" during Wednesday morning's show, in the latest cringeworthy moment for the co-host resulting in other hosts on the show bursting into laughter. Video of the awkward moment appears to show the seasoned actor getting thrown off her talking points following the gassy interruption.

However, she smartly handled the situation by apologizing but that couldn't stop the co-hosts from laughing on live TV. The loud gassy noise comes just weeks after the show was briefly interrupted by another noise that stopped both the hosts and the viewers in their tracks. Goldberg is known for her antics on live TV and this time it was no different.

Gas Leak on Live TV

The viral video clip shows Goldberg appearing to unintentionally let one rip while delivering a talking point. The audience and Goldberg's co-hosts both laughed out loud as she continued by saying, "That was gas," to the audience.

A number of fans immediately called attention to the error on social media, writing: "Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView," while others expressed their displeasure and astonishment.

"Ughhh!!! Spare me. Wait! Did Whoopi just pass gas?" one person tweeted.

"She burped. They are soooo loud and talking over each other," another user responded.

"Wait did Whoopi just fart on national tv #TheView," another asked.

"Sure did," another user responded.

Incidents like Wednesday's have become routine on the show in recent years. A similar incident occurred just weeks ago when viewers reported hearing a flatulent-sounding noise during a debate on the daytime talk show.

In January, a drink slipped and started dripping off the table while a serious debate about secret documents discovered at former vice president Mike Pence's Indiana residence was underway.

When co-host Sara Haines saw that something was dripping, Goldberg pointed it out to her. As Haines leaned down to see what it was, she shifted a little in her seat and what sounded like a fart sound came over the microphone.

Embarrassment on Live TV

Goldberg can be heard quietly saying "umm" as Haines leaps back and says "oop." Haines was then seen hastily moving, adjusting her chair when the sound rips. Alyssa Farrah Griffin then turns to co-host Joy Behar while still making an effort to speak coherently on Pence and starts to laugh at the situation.

"We had a little spillage on the other side of the table," Griffin said, laughingly.

"Now it's on my pants," Haines replies.

Another similar incident like Wednesday's flatulence occurred in 2014, and the incident went on to be known as "fart-gate" on social media.

Goldberg argued after the fact that she was not to blame for the noise that occurred during a conversation the day before. "There was a sound effect that we had never heard before,' the comedian explained.

"I'm thinking, 'Damn, that's weird, what can I do?' Oh, I know! I'm gonna pretend I let a little something go. As a joke," Goldberg said.

However, many social media users may not have believed the hot air about hot air.

The sound interrupted a conversation among the women in the group about flu vaccines with a toot. Goldberg got up from her seat and shouted, "Excuse me! Oh my God.

The panel played up the gaffe after Ashanti's joked that "that's the flu vaccine, that's what it does to you."