ABC News Suspends Whoopi Goldberg From 'The View' Following Controversial Holocaust Remarks

The View host Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks by ABC News following her hurtful remarks about the Holocaust. Goldberg drew significant criticism for her controversial comments about Jewish people and claiming that the Holocaust wasn't about race.

During the late-night TV show, the talk show host claimed that the Nazi genocide was "not about race" but an example of "man's inhumanity to man." Goldberg apologised but then went on to further offend people while attempting to explain her comments on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday where she said that Nazis had lied and actually had issues with ethnicity and not race.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," read a statement released Tuesday night that quoted ABC News president Kim Godwin. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," the statement further read.

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities. These decisions are never easy, but necessary," she said adding, "Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi's comments do not align with those values," according to Hollywood Reporter.

"I misspoke" Says Goldberg

Publicly apologising for the third time, Goldberg on Tuesday opened the talk show saying, "Yesterday on the show I misspoke."

"[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people," the Oscar-winning actress, 66, who has been involved with the show, The View, since 2007 said.

When Goldberg First Sparked Controversy

Goldberg first made her controversial remarks during an ABC talk show segment wherein they were discussing a Tennessee school board's decision to ban 'Maus,' which is a graphic novel revolving around a Holocaust survivor on the grounds that it showed profanity, nudity, and suicide.

Moreover, this isn't the first time Goldberg ignited controversy over her remarks. In 2009, the take show host said that film director Roman Polanksi was not guilty of "rape-rape." She also defended American stand-up comedian Bill Cosby while he faced sexual assault allegations.