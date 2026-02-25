Vietnam's Trade Turnover Crosses $130B in First Months of 2026

Despite ongoing global uncertainties, Vietnam's economy is showing incredible resilience and momentum, becoming one of Southeast Asia's best-performing markets.

The nation has maintained an impressive growth trajectory thanks to strong export growth, consistent foreign direct investment inflows, a robust manufacturing sector, and rising domestic consumption in spite of external challenges like shifting global demand and geopolitical tensions.

Now, the Vietnam General Department of Customs has revealed that Vietnam's total foreign trade turnover has reached $41.67 billion in the first half of February 2026, rising 31.77% year-on-year.

According to the most recent data, the nation's total trade value this year has reached $130.18 billion, up 36.33% from the same time last year.

Compared to the first half of January 2026, export revenue increased by 12.79% to $20.36 billion in the first half of February.

The manufacturing and processing industry, especially that of high-tech goods, was a major driver of the expansion. Nearly 78% of all exports came from the $15.8 billion contributed by the foreign-invested sector.

However, Vietnam still needs to plan its import turnover skilfully as it reached an estimated $21.31 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $947.92 million for the same period.