Vietnam's Seafood Exports Hit Record US$11.3B in 2025 as Shipments Pivot to Asia

Vietnam's seafood exports climbed to a record high of US$11.3 billion in 2025, rising 12.4% from the previous year, as exporters increasingly redirected shipments toward Asian markets and members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) amid growing trade barriers in the United States.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), exports to CPTPP economies reached US$3 billion last year, marking a 20.8% year-on-year increase and making the bloc Vietnam's largest combined seafood market.

Strong demand from Asia also underpinned growth, with China, including Hong Kong, importing Vietnamese seafood worth US$2.4 billion, up 28.5% from 2024.

The United States remained one of Vietnam's key seafood destinations, with exports rising 4.9% to US$1.9 billion in 2025. However, exporters faced higher compliance costs due to regulatory changes, prompting many companies to diversify their market exposure.

Japan imported US$1.7 billion worth of seafood, an increase of 10.8%, while shipments to the European Union grew 12.1% to US$1.1 billion, despite continued trade scrutiny.

Exports gained momentum in the final quarter of the year, with fourth-quarter shipments valued at US$3.1 billion, up 10.3% from the same period in 2024. VASEP noted that December exports were brought forward as firms sought to clear inventory ahead of new US Marine Mammal Protection Act rules and related import bans that took effect on Jan 1, 2026.

Shrimp remained Vietnam's top seafood export by value, generating US$4.6 billion in revenue, a 19% increase from the previous year. Pangasius followed with US$2.2 billion in exports, up 7.5%, as shipments recovered in several overseas markets. Exports of squid and octopus rose 15.5% to US$758.7 million, while bivalve mollusc shipments climbed 20.6% to US$263.2 million.

Crab and other crustacean exports increased 18.7% to US$384.9 million, supported by higher volumes and firmer prices. Tilapia recorded the fastest growth, surging 141% year on year to US$99 million as buyers expanded sourcing from Vietnam.

In contrast, tuna exports declined 6.5% to US$924.3 million, weighed down by US marine protection requirements, the European Union's ongoing yellow card over illegal fishing concerns, and shortages of raw materials.

Despite the strong performance, VASEP said exporters continue to face mounting challenges, including rising trade, tariff and technical barriers, higher production costs, stricter environmental and labour standards, and domestic disruptions linked to extreme weather events that have affected farming and logistics.