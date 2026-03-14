Vietnam's Manufacturing Sector Gains Momentum with New Global Investments

As countries around the world push for technological innovation and sustainable development, several manufacturing sectors in Vietnam are drawing increasing attention from both local and international investors.

Industry observers say new investments are increasingly targeting the entire production chain, from manufacturing to product distribution, with a focus on long-term partnerships that can strengthen Vietnam's industrial base.

Recent developments show that confidence in Vietnam's private sector continues to rise, with investors viewing it as a key engine of economic growth.

Beyond injecting capital, many investors are also offering businesses support in areas such as management expertise, strategic planning and market access. This approach not only helps companies expand financially but also strengthens their competitiveness and encourages innovation in key industries.

At the same time, investors are becoming more selective in their choices. Companies with strong operational capabilities, clear technological expertise and the potential for sustainable growth are attracting the most attention. As a result, expectations are increasing for Vietnamese enterprises to improve corporate governance, adopt modern technologies and align their operations with long-term sustainability goals.

One industry gaining momentum is green mobility, as governments and businesses globally work toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In Vietnam, this has led to stronger collaboration between investors and local manufacturers in the automobile and motorbike sectors that are exploring cleaner and more advanced technologies.

According to Nguyen Thanh Thao, Vietnam currently has more than 77 million motorbikes on its roads, with around three million new units sold every year. The country's vast two-wheeler market has created significant opportunities for companies like Dat Bike, a domestic firm known for developing its own electric motorbike technology from research and design to production.

Investment firm Thien Viet Securities JSC recently announced a US$4 million investment in Dat Bike. The funding will support the company's plans to expand manufacturing capacity, strengthen its supply chain and improve distribution networks while continuing to invest in research and development.

Beyond financial backing, the firm also intends to help the company improve corporate governance, optimise its value chain and build stronger links with capital markets.

Dat Bike founder and chief executive Nguyen Ba Canh Son said that the partnership reflects investors' confidence not only in the company's business model but also in Vietnamese-developed technology. He added that the collaboration is expected to help the company accelerate its expansion and introduce more products to the market.

While the mobility sector gains momentum, Vietnam's furniture industry is also evolving as manufacturers look beyond traditional export models. Many businesses that once focused on contract manufacturing for global brands are now selling directly to international consumers through cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, vice-president of Wayfair Global Selling, said Vietnam has become an increasingly important player in the global furniture supply chain. The country is particularly strong in producing mid-range and high-end furniture products, making it an attractive partner for international retailers.

To support Vietnamese exporters, Wayfair recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency during the Wayfair Global Selling Vietnam Summit 2026 held in Ho Chi Minh City. The partnership aims to create programmes that will help Vietnamese companies strengthen their presence in international markets.

Hoang Minh Chien said working with specialised e-commerce platforms can open new distribution channels for Vietnamese products. He noted that furniture, wood products and home décor items from Vietnam are gaining recognition in competitive markets such as North America and Europe.

Analysts say such collaborations and investments could play an important role in shaping the future of Vietnam's manufacturing sector, helping local companies expand globally while supporting the country's broader goals of innovation and sustainable growth.