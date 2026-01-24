Vietnam's Durian Exports to China Jump US$500M as Country Gains Ground on Regional Rivals

Vietnam's durian exports to China surged by about US$500 million last year, underscoring the country's growing competitiveness in the lucrative Chinese market after resolving earlier phytosanitary issues and capitalising on its geographic advantages.

Chinese customs data showed that Vietnam shipped US$3.44 billion worth of durians to China in 2025, up from US$2.94 billion the year before. The increase came as leading supplier Thailand saw its exports to China stagnate, with shipments remaining at just under US$4 billion between 2024 and 2025.

Analysts attributed Vietnam's strong performance to closer coordination with Chinese authorities to address food safety concerns, as well as logistical benefits stemming from its land border with China.

Vietnam shares a 1,280km border with its northern neighbour, allowing for shorter transport distances, lower shipping costs and faster delivery times compared with rivals such as Thailand, which does not have a direct border with China.

Nguyen Thanh Trung, a political scientist at Fulbright University Vietnam, said the two governments worked together to resolve phytosanitary issues, with Chinese buyers visiting Vietnam to help growers improve quality standards. "I think Vietnam can overcome Thailand in terms of quantity and maybe quality," he said, citing Vietnamese media reports, as quoted by South China Morning Post.

China accounts for more than 90% of global durian imports, where the pungent fruit is highly prized and often given as gifts at formal occasions such as weddings. A single durian weighing about 6kg can sell for as much as 200 yuan (US$29), making the market fiercely competitive among Southeast Asian exporters. Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia and the Philippines also ship durians to China, though in smaller volumes.

Vietnam was granted approval to export fresh durians to China in 2022. However, inspections were tightened in early 2025 after Chinese authorities detected unhealthy concentrations of alkaline yellow, an organic compound, and cadmium in some Vietnamese shipments. Despite the stricter checks, demand remained resilient, analysts said.

Lim Chin Khee, an adviser to the Malaysia-based Durian Academy, noted that Vietnam benefits from an expanding network of growers, collectors, warehouses and transport facilities. "Vietnamese durians offer a good balance of price and availability compared with those from Thailand and Malaysia," he said, as quoted by South China Morning Post, adding that the country had already built significant export momentum before inspection issues emerged.

China had approved a large number of Vietnamese orchards and packing houses in previous years, allowing exports to scale rapidly, Lim added. As a result, Vietnam was able to sustain growth in export value even as health inspections temporarily intensified, further cementing its position as one of China's key durian suppliers.