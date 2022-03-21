Vietnam Woman Chops Off Husband's Penis After Catching Him Red Handed With Niece Via Spycam

A woman from Vietnam has hacked off her husband's penis after using a spy camera to see him indulging in inappropriate behavior with his own niece. According to a report published in Daily Star, the angry woman, who has completely chopped off her husbands genitals hails from Son La, Vietnam. She had installed a spy camera by the girl's bed to keep an eye over her husband's actions after receiving multiple complaints from her step-daughter about her uncle's actions.

According to reports, police said the man, who goes by the name Nguyen Van H. had repeatedly engaged in unusual behaviour towards his wife's stepchildren. Police revealed that the wife, whose name is known to be only Mrs. N, had bought a web camera to secretly install it at her step-daughter's bedside.

Allegedly, on March 18 at noon Mrs. N checked the web camera and apparently found that her husband's behaviour towards their step daughter was 'unusual'.

How the wife chopped off her husband's penis?

According to further reports, the wife, had also purchased a knife and waited until her husband was fast asleep on March 19 to carry out her terrible plan. After making him pay the price for his inappropriate behavior, the wife went to the police and allegedly admitted to what she had done.

Reports suggests that the local authorities are now studying the footage of the horrific incident, with the cut being so close to the man's torso that doctors could not save the husband's genitals, as per Blogtuan.info report.

Van H. was transferred to the emergency room at Son La Provincial General Hospital. However, due to the prodigious damage, medics had to give up the ghost.

"The surgery was very difficult for the doctor because the wound was completely cut and the skin was gone, making it difficult to shape. Besides, the penis is cut with a knife requires doctors to treat the wound, wash the severed part properly to avoid infection," said Dr. Dinh Khac Truong who also added that the main reasons for penis amputation he has seen so far is due to self-cutting often by people with depression or mental disorders, or cut by wife, girlfriend, etc. due to emotional conflict or jealousy or due to accidents.