An Asian woman, 35, was stabbed to death inside her Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning by a homeless career criminal who was out on bail. The man reportedly followed her on the street and into her building, according to the cops.

The Daily Mail reported that the woman has been identified as Christina Yuna Lee, who is the latest person of Asian descent murdered or injured in a string of random attacks in New York City. While a motive for the stabbing is unknown, the woman's landlord, Brian Chin, believes the brutal murder wouldn't have taken place at all if it weren't for Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney's 'woke' policies.

The homeless career criminal was identified as Assamad Nash, 25, and was arrested for the brutal murder of Lee, who was found dead in the blood-soaked bathtub of her Chrystie Street apartment. It was also unclear if the criminal knew Lee.

How Assamad Nash Followed Christina Yuna Lee and Stabbed her to Death

According to the New York Post, investigators have obtained a surveillance video that shows Lee being trailed to her building in Chinatown by Nash, who catches the door behind her and follows her inside after she is dropped off by a cab. The video further shows Lee entering the building minutes before 4:30 A.M. and walking down the hallway and out of the camera's view as suspect Nash trails her.

"This guy should never have been out of the street. He followed her up all six flights. And she never even knew that he was there," Lee's landlord said.

"She walked up six flights of stairs and this man mercilessly stalked her. This was not a crime of mental illness or anything. He stayed one floor below and watched her go up those stairs. And then he moved methodically one flight up at a time. He was absolutely in full control," Chin added.