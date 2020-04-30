Even though all camera sensors serve the same purpose, they often come with some unique features. That's why we buy both the DSLRs and Webcams to use on exceptional occasions. However, many smart people have been repurposing their micro four-thirds DSLRs as a webcam. But to make it happen, you need to have a third party software or a capture card like Cam Link 4K from Elgato.

EOS webcam Utility

To make the job easy, camera manufacturer Canon has rolled out new software to get the job done. Dubbed EOS webcam Utility, the new software tool could let you connect your EOS branded mirrorless and Powershot range of cameras to the computer and use them as a handy webcam for video conferences. The all-new software utility is in its beta stage but is easy to use and configure. According to a PetaPixel report, the software comes with a plug-and-play utility to let you connect your cameras with your computer via the HDMI port.

Compatibility

The home-brewed software tool supports 25 models of Canon-branded cameras, which include many of the popular interchangeable models unleashed by the company. The list consists of the EOS-R range of high-end mirrorless cameras and also support the budget EOS Rebel series of cameras including the T100, T6 and the EOS M200. The software can also detect Powershot range of point-and-shoot cameras like the PowerShot G5X Mark II, G7X Mark II, SX70 and many other models.

The utility software might prove as a timely release as many people around the world have become entirely dependent on video conferencing to connect with colleagues and families.

Canon's upcoming camera

Canon recently shed light on the feature and design aspect of its upcoming flagship camera EOS R5. The all-new EOS R5 with high-end features could make the dream possible for the EOS 5D camera makers.