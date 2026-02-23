Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Revenue Surges 42.9% During Nine-Day Lunar New Year Holiday

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City generated VND12.15 trillion (US$667.75 million) in tourism revenue during the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 14 to 22, marking a 42.9% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the southern metropolis welcomed 4.32 million visitors over the festive break. Of these, 170,000 were international arrivals, reflecting year-on-year growth of 35% in total visitors and 51.7% in foreign tourists. Average hotel occupancy reached around 75%, up 10% from a year earlier.

The department attributed the robust results to close coordination among local authorities, tourism operators, accommodation providers and attraction managers, who introduced a diverse range of Tet-themed activities across the city.

Urban tourism recorded a notable uptick, with many visitors drawn to sightseeing, entertainment and festive cultural experiences in central districts. Large-scale and recurring Tet events helped keep tourists in the city for longer periods and encouraged higher spending on services.

Domestic travellers were mainly those returning to visit relatives while combining their trips with short getaways and inner-city exploration. Popular attractions included flower streets, pedestrian zones, Tet markets, shopping centres, dining spots and public events.

International visitors, meanwhile, focused largely on urban sightseeing and cultural and culinary experiences, often pairing their stay in Ho Chi Minh City with tours to nearby destinations.

The Department of Tourism said it worked closely with relevant agencies to enhance management efforts throughout the holiday period, aiming to maintain a safe, orderly and visitor-friendly environment.

Officials added that the city effectively leveraged its cultural spaces, tourism products and key destinations to cater to both residents and holidaymakers, contributing to the strong performance during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.