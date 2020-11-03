Multiple unidentified gunmen shot down two people and left many wounded in the heart of Austria's capital Vienna on Monday night. Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the shooting a terrorist attack. So far no group has taken responsibility for the act and the motive for shooting is not clear.

Heavily armed gunmen started firing in Vienna's city center at around 8 p.m. on November 2. The incident left two people dead on the spot. At least 15 were injured, including a police officer. Reports claim that the injured have been admitted to hospital. It is said that at least seven people are severely injured and are being operated upon. While one attacker was killed on the spot, others are at large.

Disgusting Terror Attack: Interior Minister

Interior minister Karl Nehammer also reacted to the incident and said that at least one of the attackers was being chased. The country had become a victim of a disgusting terror attack, said Chancellor Kurz in a televised address.

According to the cops, the gunmen started firing in six different locations as they entered the central part of Vienna. Not only central Vienna, reports of gunfire were made from different parts of the country on Monday night. Cops said that there were several exchanges of shots. Vienna's First District from where the reports were first made was shut down.

Nationwide Lockdown From November 3

Troops have been deployed to keep Austria's official buildings secure. All trams and subways in central Vienna have been halted. Police escorted people who were trapped inside bars and restaurants, opera house and theaters and took them to safety. It can be noted that Austria had announced nationwide lockdown that was supposed to be in effect from midnight of November 3.

Armed police continued to stay put at the city center and continued their search for suspects. Reports state the more than 150 special police officers and 100 regular duty officers were on the search. A crisis team in the Interior Ministry was trying to ease the situation.

People have been advised to stay at home and avoid movements in the center of the city. Schools will remain closed on November 3. However, not exactly knowing the target has made it difficult for the authorities to declare that the city is safe.

The region where first incident of shooting was reported is locally called as Bermuda Triangle that is home to a busy street with bars and pubs. The area also has Vienna's main temple, the Seitenstettengasse synagogue. But it is not known yet if the attackers were trying to target the temple.

Several witnesses posted the videos of the attack.