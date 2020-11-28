Video footage of Donald Trump appearing to fart during White House meetings has resurfaced on social media as Twitter has been taken over by the #DiaperDonald hashtag.

As previously reported, a viral photo of Trump's protruding posterior from his Thanksgiving Day press conference has led to speculation over the president's use of adult diapers on Twitter, spurring the hashtag to become a trending topic on the micro-blogging platform.



In February 2018, Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered at the White House to talk about ways to prevent gun violence in communities and schools. A clip from the meeting has now resurfaced on social media, in which the president appears to be passing gas.

The video starts off with Trump talking about mass shootings that have taken place across the country. "San Bernardino, Pulse Nightclub, and so many more. It's ridiculous," Trump said as he sat alongside Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Trump then leans in before letting out what sounds like a fart, loud enough to be picked up by the microphone. The president's flatulence even prompts a reaction from Feinstein, who gives him a stare before looking away as he continues talking. Watch the clip below:

The clip has now amassed more than half a million views on Twitter, inciting some hilarious responses from users. Here are some of the reactions:

Trump Farting During Meeting with Turkish President

In November 2019, Trump met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House. During the pair's initial meeting in the Oval Office, there was an awkward silence between the presidents while the translators did their work.

During that time, Twitter users think Trump released gas as he can be seen lifting up one of his butt cheeks before a fart noise is heard. Watch the video and users' response to the clip below:

Comedian Noel Casler mentioned the above farting incidents in a recent video he posted on Twitter about the president wearing diapers and soiling himself on the set of Celebrity Apprentice, where he was worked for six years amid the Twitter trends.